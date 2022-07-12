Viral Photo Shows Crab Having 'Human-Like Teeth', Internet Stunned

The crab appears to have a full set of "human teeth".

A photograph of a crab living in great depths of the sea has shocked the internet. It has been caught by a fisherman and appears to have a full set of "human teeth". The picture has been shared by photographer Roman Fedortsov, who works on a fishing vessel in Western Russia, on his Instagram feed.

The caption has been written in Russian which means, "Crabs... Still, there is something attractive and repulsive about them. Mother nature did her best."

Since being shared about a week ago, the picture has amassed over thousands of likes and numerous comments.

The crustacean startled some people who commented on the post while other made fun of the crab and left funny remarks.

"That's human teeth. Tell me I'm wrong," wrote a user.

Another said, "Looks like a Pokémon in the final stage of being beaten in battle."

"Mother Nature likes crabs a little too much, she keeps making more," commented a third user.

According to his Instagram profile, Mr Fedortsov has a strange collection of photographs of sea creatures.

A spider-like fish, one that looks like an earthworm and a blob-like creature are all part of his Instagram feed. Others photo show deep-sea creatures swimming freely.

In June, a bizarre-looking rotting sea creature found washed up on a coast in the US created a buzz on social media.

The pictures posted on Reddit by user Kristine Tillotson showed an animal with needle-like teeth, lying dead on a stack of rocks. With parts of its body peeled away, it appeared to be decomposing.

Several users commented on the pictures, speculating as to what it could be. One user wrote, "I think that is called Aaaaagh!!" Another user speculated that it might be a wolf eel - a species that lives across the North Pacific.