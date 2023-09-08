Viral Photo Claims To Shows Helicopter On Bengaluru Road, Internet Amazed

The viral photo claims to show chopper parked on a road in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru is known for its notorious traffic congestion, with a Dutch company ranking it as the second most congested city in the world in 2022. Commuters in Bengaluru keep posting pictures of serpentine queues of vehicles, or the unbelievably long waiting time in reaching airport. These moments are often tagged as 'Peak Bengaluru', to identify things that can only happen in the IT hub. And now, a photo claims to show a helicopter parked in the middle of the road in Bengaluru.

The chopper brought traffic to a standstill, as seen in the now-viral post on X (formerly Twitter), with only a narrow section of road remaining open for commuters.

"Bengaluru traffic reasons," says the accompanying post on X.

However, NDTV cannot verify the situation involving the helicopter, which some users claim belongs to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). The company has also not issued any statement regarding this.

But social media users posted hilarious comments on the photo.

"Told my boss today a bird was crossing the road so I got late today," said one user. "I won't mind the traffic if this beast is in front of me," wrote another.

A few days ago, another photo from Bengaluru went viral on social media. It showed a fabulous hack by an autorickshaw driver to gain followers on Instagram.

Sharing the photo on X, a user named Udayan wrote that the driver asked him to mention his Instagram page in case they decided to share a story. Moved by this encounter, Udayan shared the encounter on X, dubbing it "Peak Bengaluru Moment."