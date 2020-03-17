Viral: Penguins Visit Other Animals At Aquarium Shut Due To Coronavirus

Millions of views for these videos of penguins on an adventure.

Penguins at the Shedd Aquarium were allowed to explore other exhibits.

Penguins went on a "field trip" at an aquarium in Chicago that is closed to public, and videos of the birds waddling around to make new friends have captured the Internet's hearts. While the Shedd Aquarium remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the facility's penguins have been allowed to roam free and explore other exhibits with their caretakers. 

This morning, a bonded pair of rockhopper penguins, named Edward and Annie, were filmed exploring the aquarium's rotunda and information desk area. 

"The adventure continues!" wrote Shedd Aquarium while sharing a video of the two walking around the exhibit. 

The delightful video of the two penguins has gone viral on the microblogging platform with over 2.4 million views. It was soon followed by another video, which features Edward and Annie near the information desk.

The penguins' adventures had begun two days ago, when some of them "went on a field trip to meet other animals at Shedd."

"Wellington seemed most interested in the fishes in Amazon Rising! The black-barred silver dollars also seemed interested in their unusual visitor," the aquarium wrote, sharing a video of Wellington meeting the fish.

The video has garnered 1.9 million views on the microblogging platform, where the penguins' adventures have delighted viewers.

"Without guests in the building, caretakers are getting creative in how they provide enrichment to animals," the aquarium said to Chicago Tribune. "Introducing new experiences, activities, foods and more to keep them active, encourage them to explore, problem-solve and express natural behaviors."

