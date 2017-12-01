Viral: Passenger Films 'Broken' Plane Window Mid-Flight 'Should I be concerned or...?' asks the passenger on social media

Bizarre footage posted online shows the moment the frame around an airplane window came completely loose. The incident, which occurred up in the air over Chile on November 20 , was filmed by a passenger on board an unnamed "budget" airlines. But experts say at no point was anyone in the aircraft in any real danger.Footage posted on Imgur and Reddit shows a pan from the window, showing the aircraft's wing in the frame, to a cabin window. The plastic frame around it is visibly loose. Then the passenger tugs at it and is able to pull most of it away from the window.Pilot Patrick Smith of www.askthepilot.com tells Daily Mail that what happened posed no safety risk to anyone on board."It's just a superficial liner that helps protect the actual window. I admit that it looks embarrassing and unprofessional, but there's no safety risk," the newspaper quotes him as saying."This is definitely not a safety concern," stresses Dai Whittingham, Chief Executive of the UK Flight Safety Committee."The internal window is there to protect the main glass from scratches and it cuts down some of the internal noise as well as providing an element of thermal insulation," he tells Daily Mail . "The external window is fixed to the hull and sealed with a gasket so that the interior of the aircraft can be pressurised, so this loose trim will have had no effect at all apart from not looking particularly neat and tidy."Still, if you're someone who always requests a window seat while flying, you need to see this:Think you'll stick to the aisle seat after this?Click for more trending news