Viral: Man Woos Tinder Match By Making Pasta, Wins Over Twitter

Andrew Wang's six-step guide to making pasta is viral on Twitter.


A man who created a Twitter account just to win over a Tinder match with his homemade pasta has gone viral online. Andrew Wang, a student of Columbia University in New York City, told Insider that he matched with a woman named Tilly on the dating app and began chatting with her on Tuesday.

"I asked her about her hopes and dreams and she mentioned screenwriter, comedian, and amateur chef," he said. "That one was my green light."

The 21-year-old created a Twitter account to show off his pasta-making skills. The account, named 'Tortellinis for Tilly', posted just six tweets on Thursday with pictures on how to make pasta from scratch. The Twitter thread has gone massively viral online and charmed many. Take a look at the six-step guide below:

The sixth step simply included a selfie of Andrew with the caption "win her heart".

Since being shared online on Thursday, Andrew Wang's six-step guide to making pasta has received over one lakh 'likes' and more than 15,000 'retweets'. It has also been inundated with comments from people praising his gesture.

A woman named Tilly reportedly identified herself as the inspiration behind the viral thread and wrote: "This sweet man ..... made a Twitter account to show me his pasta because you can't send pictures on Tinder."

And there's a happy ending to this whole thing. Andrew clearly managed to impress Tilly with his homemade tortellini, for he told Insider that they have planned their first date together.

"She was kind enough to give me her Friday night, and I'm looking forward to it," he said. "She's so awesome."

