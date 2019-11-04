Viral: Man Woos Tinder Match By Making Pasta, Wins Over Twitter

Andrew Wang's six-step guide to making pasta is viral on Twitter.

A man who created a Twitter account just to win over a Tinder match with his homemade pasta has gone viral online. Andrew Wang, a student of Columbia University in New York City, told Insider that he matched with a woman named Tilly on the dating app and began chatting with her on Tuesday.

"I asked her about her hopes and dreams and she mentioned screenwriter, comedian, and amateur chef," he said. "That one was my green light."

The 21-year-old created a Twitter account to show off his pasta-making skills. The account, named 'Tortellinis for Tilly', posted just six tweets on Thursday with pictures on how to make pasta from scratch. The Twitter thread has gone massively viral online and charmed many. Take a look at the six-step guide below:

step 1: acquire the dough pic.twitter.com/rPkAOdWgFO — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 2: establish rapport with the dough pic.twitter.com/drl0bqnQe4 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 3: betray the dough pic.twitter.com/dPQpeZWicd — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 4: tortellini army pic.twitter.com/PnsfjS5PQa — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

step 5: enjoy the fruits of your labor pic.twitter.com/5UhZjIafV9 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

The sixth step simply included a selfie of Andrew with the caption "win her heart".

step 6: win her heart pic.twitter.com/e1CFbKWqJ0 — tortellinis for tilly (@tillytortellini) October 30, 2019

Since being shared online on Thursday, Andrew Wang's six-step guide to making pasta has received over one lakh 'likes' and more than 15,000 'retweets'. It has also been inundated with comments from people praising his gesture.

This is so adorable I hope you guys get fat together — Layla 🌸 (@alyal_allay) October 30, 2019

congratulations. You won Twitter today. — Ahmed Zidan (@zidanism) October 31, 2019

A woman named Tilly reportedly identified herself as the inspiration behind the viral thread and wrote: "This sweet man ..... made a Twitter account to show me his pasta because you can't send pictures on Tinder."

this sweet man ..... made a twitter account to show me his pasta because you cant send pictures on tinder https://t.co/m3LMsfRW6S — tilly (@nextleveltilly) October 30, 2019

And there's a happy ending to this whole thing. Andrew clearly managed to impress Tilly with his homemade tortellini, for he told Insider that they have planned their first date together.

"She was kind enough to give me her Friday night, and I'm looking forward to it," he said. "She's so awesome."

Click for more trending news

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.