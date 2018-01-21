Job Ad For Graphics Designer Is Viral. It's So Bad, It's Good

"The city of Los Angeles is now hiring Graphics Designer," reads the ad. Along with it, details of the role like the salary package and the last date to apply written in Internet's most-hated font - Comic Sans.
https://t.co/rVbTTIAFBRpic.twitter.com/At6GOD6MP5— CityLosAngeles-Jobs (@Citylajobs) January 18, 2018
The amateur-looking yet effective job ad did its work rather well as it attracted many potential jobseekers. But mostly, Twitter had a good laugh about how efficiently it conveyed the point that the city desperately needed a graphic designer.
Here's my resume pic.twitter.com/o8YBYphgUv— Shoshana Weissmann, Sloth Committee Chair (@senatorshoshana) January 19, 2018
It was an amusing ad until I saw the Comic Sans. Too far.— Andrew Braid (@Andrew_Braid) January 19, 2018
You could've use this. pic.twitter.com/arLSr7wete— Michael Rivera (@MichaelR8783) January 19, 2018
plz help. this is their current designer. pic.twitter.com/mI6zyOV20a— rich (@RichieJamz) January 19, 2018
January 19, 2018
you don't need to hire a graphic designer you've already got the best one— Louie Zong (@everydaylouie) January 19, 2018
January 19, 2018
*furiously prepares resume* pic.twitter.com/lF6s9qxOi1— Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) January 19, 2018
ALL IN pic.twitter.com/uQwix2FIgB— Joan Cantimplora (@JoanCantimplora) January 19, 2018
hire me pleas pic.twitter.com/M11jyC78qE— (@whatwouldmildo) January 19, 2018
The government website says the job requires the designer to prepare ads, posters, pamphlets for publicity, informational and promotional purposes. Hopefully, the chosen candidate will do a better job at ads than the existing one.
What do you think of the ad? Let us know in the comments section below.
Click for more trending news