Viral: An Arrow That Won't Point Left Is Giving The Internet A Headache

The 3D arrow is the handiwork of Japanese mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara

Offbeat | Written by | Updated: August 08, 2019 11:19 IST
An arrow that can't point left has left the Internet confused.


An arrow that can't seem to point left has left the Internet totally flummoxed. A video of the deceptively simple-looking 3D arrow is going viral online as millions of people try to figure out why, despite being turned repeatedly, the arrow only points in one direction.

According to The Mirror, this 3D sculpture is the handiwork of Japanese mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara. Since its video was shared online four days ago, it has collected over 2.7 million views on Twitter alone, along with thousands of comments and 'retweets'.

Watch the video below, and prepare to get totally confused:

According to the Twitter user who shared the video online, the arrow  was 3D printed with curves that our brains don't register, which is why it seems to never point left.

Here is how people reacted to the confusing optical illusion:

Love this optical illusion? Here is another, equally mystifying illusion by the same mathematician.

What do you think of this optical illusion arrow? Let us know using the comments section.

