Viral: An Arrow That Won't Point Left Is Giving The Internet A Headache

An arrow that can't point left has left the Internet confused.

An arrow that can't seem to point left has left the Internet totally flummoxed. A video of the deceptively simple-looking 3D arrow is going viral online as millions of people try to figure out why, despite being turned repeatedly, the arrow only points in one direction.

According to The Mirror, this 3D sculpture is the handiwork of Japanese mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara. Since its video was shared online four days ago, it has collected over 2.7 million views on Twitter alone, along with thousands of comments and 'retweets'.

Watch the video below, and prepare to get totally confused:

This arrow by mathematician and sculptor Kokichi Sugihara can't point left. Here's how it works: It's 3D-printed with a bunch of curves our brains don't register. pic.twitter.com/Xa32GrI7ii — Khai (@ThamKhaiMeng) August 4, 2019

According to the Twitter user who shared the video online, the arrow was 3D printed with curves that our brains don't register, which is why it seems to never point left.

Here is how people reacted to the confusing optical illusion:

Somebody's brain registered it, or it couldn't have been made. And that's one genius brain. — Dortha (@dorthaw1) August 5, 2019

I turned my computer upside down and the arrow pointed left. This means it's probably the camera-angle causing an optical illusion, like those trompe l'oeil sidewalk art pieces. When you're not in the sweet spot, they don't look right.



The video looks cool, though. — James Mendur (@JamesMendur) August 5, 2019

Love this optical illusion? Here is another, equally mystifying illusion by the same mathematician.

What do you think of this optical illusion arrow? Let us know using the comments section.

