Viral: A Cottage Made Entirely Of Chocolate - And You Can Actually Stay In It

A cottage in France made entirely out of edible chocolate.

Giving a whole new meaning to 'home sweet home' is a cottage in France that has been made entirely out of edible chocolate. Located in the commune of Sevres in the southwestern suburbs of Paris, this chocolate cottage has been designed and manufactured by renowned artisan chocolatier, Jean-Luc Decluzeau. Everything in the cottage - from the walls to the roof, the fireplace, clocks, books and even the chandelier - has been crafted out of chocolate, reports ABC News. In fact, even the flowerbeds and the duck pond on the property have been made out of chocolate!

Sounds wonderful, right? Well, the best part is that you can actually stay in this cottage! According to hotel reservation website Booking.com, people interested in spending a night at this chocolate cottage can book their spots on October 5 and 6.

You can see pictures of the fairytale cottage below:

Needless to say, this cottage, right out of our childhood dreams, has gone viral on the Internet. Here's what people are saying about it:

Gives a new meaning to "eat me out of house and home" - Woodsman (@gsaisselin) September 30, 2018

That is pretty awesome! - Araceli Hurtado (@AraceliHurtado8) September 30, 2018

I would eat all by myself ...... - MarC (@cleo77s) September 30, 2018

A night at the chocolate cottage comes with a workshop dedicated to the creation of personalised mini chocolate homes and meals served in the cottage's flower garden.

