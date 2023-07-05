Videos of Slap Kabaddi From Pakistan Go Viral. Here's All You Need To Know About The Unique Variant

The sport involves participants slapping each other.

Kabaddi holds a significant position as one of the most beloved sports in the Indian subcontinent. Yet, a captivating variant of the game has gained immense popularity in Pakistan and its videos are rapidly spreading across the internet. This unique iteration is known as 'Thappad' or Slap Kabaddi wherein the primary focus shifts from tackling or evading to engaging in slapping contests. Furthermore, unlike the conventional kabaddi format featuring teams of seven players, this version of kabaddi thrives as a one-on-one sport.

According to a BBC report, the sport involves a lot of slapping, which entertains most people. The participants dress in traditional gear and keep slapping the opponent until one has enough.

Huge crowd gathers at venues to watch the unique sport.

"The match is between two individuals. One player scores the point by hitting, while the other player defends to erase that point. In the sport, punches are considered fouls. A player can slap his opponent as many times as he wants, the number of slaps is not an issue," Haji Tassawur, a Slap Kabaddi player from Pakistan, told the BBC.

The videos going viral show the two men playing Slap Kabaddi slapping each other either on the face or the chest until the winner is announced or one of the participants taps out.

The winner receives money from the persons gathered around to watch the sport.

"People around here prefer to see the kabaddi with slapping over the traditional one. They get amused when they watch the game and they cheer and clap," Tassawur told the BBC.

He added that he tries to stay away from any injuries.