Video: Yashraj Mukhate Posts Hilarious Tutorial On How To Sound Like Mika Singh

The viral clip has sparked laughter online

Social media sensation and music producer Yashraj Mukhate, known for composing quirky and funny remixes, is back with another video. This time, he posted a rather hilarious 'tutorial' for anyone who wants to sound like Mika Singh, the singer who is famous for his unique nasal tone singing. The star singer is known for his super hit songs like 'Sawan Main Lag Gayi Aag', 'Gandi Baat', 'Pungi', 'Party Toh Banti Hai' and many more.

Mr Mukhate captioned the post as ''He knows something but doesn't want to tell.''

Watch the video here:

In the video, the artist first hums a few random tracks of Mika Singh and then says that he has figured out how to sing like him in three simple steps. The first step, he says, is to make a particular sound that the singer is known to make by rolling one's tongue. The second step is to ''do the same thing using your nose.'' The third and last step is to sing like ''you are very drunk that you know something about someone, but don't want to tell them.''

The video was posted 22 hours ago and it has amassed nearly 7.9 lakh views on Instagram with 98,000 likes and several comments. The clip has sparked laughter online, with many praising Mr Mukhate's unique talent. Singer Salim Merchant also reacted to the video and wrote "Madness" along with laughing emojis.

A user reacted to the video and wrote, ''Awesome. Good analysis bhai. Btw Mika is damn talented.'' Another wrote, ''Imagine someone watching Yashraj recording the random "adadadadann" on his phone.'' A third user had another request. He wrote, ''Now teach us how to sing like Himesh Reshammiya.''

Yashraj Mukhate first found internet fame in 2020 when he remixed a scene from the TV show 'Saath Nibhaana Saathiya' to give it a musical twist. Since then, he has created several other short music videos, each of them racking up millions of views online.

Featured Video Of The Day Sophie Choudry Celebrated Her Birthday Like This