Video: Woman Walks In Streets Of London Wearing Lungi, Internet Reacts

When people live abroad, they find different ways to connect to their roots and culture. It's surprising how a basic item of clothing can reveal our identities and backgrounds. Recently, a woman flaunted her Tamil heritage by strolling about London in a lungi, an outfit that is well-known in south India. The woman, Valery, took to Instagram to share a video where many people were surprised to see her in such an attire.

The video begins with her skillfully wrapping a lungi around herself and wearing it with a basic t-shirt. The text in the short clip reads, "Wearing lungi in London." She completes her look with sunglasses before heading to the grocery shop. The video slows down to capture the emotions of the customers at the store. People of all ages look fascinated by her unusual style. Further in the clip, she is seen walking across the streets while bystanders look at her in surprise.

The Telegu song in the background "Pushpa Pushpa" from the 2021 movie 'Pusha: The Rise' serves as a great addition to the fun clip.

Since being shared, the clip has amassed over one million views and a lakh likes.

"I am gonna do this in Birmingham!" said a user.

Another person added, "Akka fulfilled my wish (one of the bucket list)"

"That's how she conquered UK," commented a person.

A fourth person said, "Akka you deserve a huge salute i love it smile at last"

"Most of the people are just giving a cursory glance, it looks no different than a skirt. Now, if I was to wear one of mine out in London, then people will properly stare," said a user.

