Video: Woman Passenger Abuses, Spits On Cab Driver For Being 7 Minutes Late

A video showing an argument between a female passenger and a cab driver has gone viral and left social media users outraged. The clip, posted on X, shows the woman abusing and insulting the driver for arriving seven minutes late. At one point, she even spits on him before storming out of the vehicle. The driver, on the other hand, maintains his composure during the interaction. He calmly suggests she take up her grievances with the cab company. But when her behaviour continues unabated, he firmly but politely asks her to exit the vehicle and find another ride.

"This cab driver was 7 mins 'late'. The woman who booked the cab abused the driver, threatened him and spat on him. The Taxi Driver never lost his cool. He stayed calm and composed. It is good that he recorded the incident. Otherwise, Samaj would have declared himself the culprit easily. This woman should be banned from booking cabs all over India. She should buy her own car and travel," an X user wrote while posting the video.

Take a look at the video below:

This Cab driver was 7 mins "late".



The woman who booked the cab abused the driver, threatened him and spat on him.



The Taxi Driver never lost his cool. He stayed calm & composed. It is good that he recorded the incident. Otherwise, Samaj would have declared himself the culprit… pic.twitter.com/hVlnSEFkb1 — Incognito (@Incognito_qfs) January 14, 2025

The video, which only documents audio and does not reveal the woman's identity or the driver's face, has left viewers outraged, with many calling for her ban from all ride-sharing apps. However, people praised the cab driver for keeping his cool throughout the interaction.

"Should be banned proactively by all cab services. It's the responsibility of cab companies to protect their drivers from such rabid customers. @Olacabs @Uber_India - if he works with your platform, support this driver. Ban the lady from cab services," one user said.

Also Read | Video: Indian Man In UK Says His Flat With Rs 1 Lakh Rent Gives Him "Chawl Feeling"

"She could have canceled if he was getting late, but why do this after getting in? Who is she to insult a driver?" questioned another. "My heart sank the moment she said your children will be drivers as well. I don't know why she started abusing family. Not good," commented a third user.

"She should be banned from booking cabs? She should also be fired from her job. What kind of company hires such people?" wrote one user. "Driver reaching late? If she was in such a hurry, could have canceled and taken a different vehicle. Why shout ar the driver? If she is not banned from booking, the driver needs to pass on her number to all his pals to restrain them from taking her," expressed another.

The date and location of the incident remains unknown.