Video: Woman Dances To 'Aaj Ki Raat' In Metro, Internet Says 'Be Mindful'

Metro trains are regarded as one of the most convenient means of transportation. However, these days, metro trains have been in the news for bizarre reasons which have mostly to do with unruly and unusual passenger behaviour. Several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving people speechless. Now, a video of a woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia's popular song 'Aaj Ki Raat' from the movie Stree 2 has surfaced online and sparked outrage among social media users.

The video, shared on Instagram by user Saheli Rudra, shows her dancing in the middle of a metro coach to the beats of the Bollywood song. It also captures passengers watching her performance, with some appearing amused, while others visibly irritated by the unexpected dance in the public space. In the caption, the user mentioned that the performance was done "on public demand".

The video has gone viral on social media, drawing massive attention and sparking a wave of reactions. Several users criticised the woman and called the act a nuisance for other commuters.

"People are losing their sense of place; this is not the right spot for a dance performance," wrote one user. "Not everyone is here for your entertainment, please be mindful," commented another.

"It is not the public demand.Dont lie.Public are not free like you all," expressed a third user. "This is not a stage, it's public transport-some people are just trying to get to work," wrote another.

One user, however, had a contrasting view. "She's living her best life! Why not dance if it brings joy?" wrote the user. "Confidence & is the key impossible things will get possible things that is called Talent life super marvelous stunning radiant reels Classical madam ji in public place making reels awesome," commented another.

The video was shared on Instagram just a few days ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 900,000 views and over 24,000 likes.

Meanwhile, a similar video surfaced online a while back. In the clip, the woman was seen twerking, belly dancing and performing sensual dance moves in front of several passengers onboard. The woman in the video was identified as Instagram user @manishadancer and the videos were shared on her official handle.