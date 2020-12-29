Video: Woman Accidentally Sets Her Hair On Fire While Singing With Boyfriend

Sofia Ellar set her hair on fire while recording a Christmas video.

A woman accidentally set her hair on fire while singing a Christmas carol with her boyfriend. British-born singer-songwriter Sofia Ellar shared a video of the scary incident on Instagram last week, where it has been viewed over half a million times.

In the video, Sofia Ellar, 27, sits next to her boyfriend Alvaro Soler. Dressed in a white jumpsuit, the singer - who was born in London and now lives in Madrid - joins her boyfriend in singing 'Feliz Navidad' in front of beautifully decorated Christmas tree. Two lit candles are also seen placed behind her.

At one point, Sofia leans back and inadvertently sets her hair on fire. The video shows the tips of her hair catching fire after brushing against the candles. Unaware of her hair going up in flames, she continues singing for a few seconds before realisation dawns. As her boyfriend immediately jumps up to help her, she was filmed rushing out of the frame, knocking over a glass of champagne.

Posting the clip on Instagram, she wrote: "2019, we were good. 2020, we light fires and drop glasses. Hello 2021."

Watch the video below:

Since being posted on Instagram, the video has collected over 6 lakh views and thousands of comments.

"I am guilty of laughing. This year just doesn't end," wrote one person in the comments section.

"Sofia I can't stop laughing but I swear I feel terrible at the same time," said another.

Luckily, it appears that the singer managed to come out unscathed by the fire. She later shared another clip which shows her and Alvaro Soler wishing their followers a merry Christmas - this time without any incidents.