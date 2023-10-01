Video: Watch With 12 Meteorites From ''Moon, Mars And Space'' Breaks World Record

The record-breaking watch has a value of $246,901 (Rs2,05,01,424).

A stunning watch created by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet has set a new Guinness World Record for incorporating most meteorite inserts. The record-breaking watch has 12 inlays of different meteorite rocks. Notably, meteorites are rare fragments of rock or metal that fall to Earth from space.

Guinness World Records shared a video of the incredible watch on its Instagram page on September 30 and wrote, ''Most meteorite inserts in a watch. 12 by Les Ateliers Louis Moinet.'' The 12 meteorites included in the timepiece hail from the moon, Mars, a host of asteroids, and a meteorite shower in Mexico.

The watch, named ‘Cosmopolis', features 12 different meteorites patterned over the face of the watch. The video also shows different meteorites, inserted in the wristwatch which are ''extremely rare and valuable.''

A blog on GWR said that each meteorite inserted in the watch is authenticated by a certificate issued by meteorite hunters who are part of the Meteoritical Society.

As to how it was created, GWR explained, ''First, a design had to be considered that would be able to showcase the beauty of the 12 different meteorites while ensuring a contemporary aesthetic. The final design was eventually chosen to be an 18-carat, rose-gold case with a diameter of forty millimeters and held by a black wristband. Next came the process of meticulously cutting the meteorites. Each meteorite presented a unique challenge due to the differences in fragility to avoid any loss during the cutting process.''

The integration of the meteorites was a "painstaking" but "careful process" according to Les Ateliers Louis Moinet S.A. The record-breaking watch has a value of $246,901 (Rs 2,05,01,424).

Jean-Marie Schaller, owner and creative director of Louis Moinet earlier told Forbes, ''Even more than a great watchmaking work, Cosmopolis is a historic and scientific journey, a microcosm of the macrocosm.''

After the watch broke the record, he told GWR, ''For us, achieving a Guinness World Records title is an exceptional recognition of our dedication to innovative watchmaking and pushing the boundaries of creativity. It is the culmination of years of hard work and collaboration with outstanding partners. It also represents an ongoing tribute to the legacy of Louis Moinet and our unrelenting desire to push the limits of horology. We are proud of our achievement and determined to continue creating extraordinary watches that captivate the world.''