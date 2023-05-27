Video: US Student's Service Dog Receives Honorary Diploma

Seton Hall President Joseph E Nyre hands a rolled-up certificate to Justin.

A service dog named Justin stole the spotlight at the graduation ceremony at Seton Hall University in New Jersey by taking a diploma on stage.

People are praising the viral video that captured the moment, which was originally shared by the institution on social media and shows Justin receiving his diploma.

In the video, Seton Hall's Joseph E. Nyre presents Grace Mariani and Justin, her service dog, with their degrees.

Seton Hall President Joseph E. Nyre, Ph.D. presents Justin, the service dog for Grace Mariani, of Mahwah, NJ, with a diploma for attending all of Grace's classes at Seton Hall. pic.twitter.com/sZgHD5Fs3X — Seton Hall (@SetonHall) May 23, 2023

According to CBS News, the audience cheered loudly as Justin accepted the rolled up document, celebrating his dedication to not only assisting Mariani but also attending all of her classes during her time at school.

Mariani graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Education degree. Her goal is to teach elementary and special education, the university told CBS News.

Justin has been by her side ever since she received him through the nonprofit Canine Companions for Independence on Long Island.

With Justin by her side, Mariani intends to teach special education and primary school.

The companionship of the dog and its owner captured the attention of anyone who saw the video on the Internet.

"It was great to have been in the same training class at Canine Companions as Grace and Justin! What a wonderful moment, commented a user.

"This has to be the sweetest thing I have ever seen! I cheered with everyone! Well worth the ovation! Congratulations,, Grace and Justin!" wrote another user.