Viral Video: Children Brave Noida's Heat To Rescue Injured Dog, Melt Hearts Online

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Two boys in Noida transported their injured dog in a makeshift trolley. A passerby filmed their journey to the animal hospital in the heat. Social media users praised the boys and their upbringing for their empathy.

In a heartwarming display of compassion, two young boys in Noida went above and beyond to save their injured pet dog. A video shot by a passerby shows the boys wheeling their dog, who had been bitten by another dog, in a makeshift trolley to a hospital in the sweltering heat. Despite being dressed in worn clothes and slippers, the boys' determination and love for their pet are evident in their actions.

The video begins with an overlay text, "These two kids in Noida, despite having no resources, choose compassion over convenience. This is the kind of love and courage we need more of, and we're here to celebrate it!" As the boys hurry along the roadside, one pulling the trolley while the other walks beside him, a passerby stops to ask about their situation. The boy in the yellow t-shirt explains that they had just left the hospital but needed to return for further treatment.

The caption of the caption that was shared by Instagram user @streetdogsofbombay reads: "Two young kids walked into an animal hospital in Noida-with no money, no resources, just a deep love for their dog and a heart full of compassion. They didn't think twice. They didn't wait for someone else to help. They did what many adults wouldn't. These are the real heroes. Let's raise more children like them-kind, brave, and full of empathy. Kindness like this gives us hope."

Watch the video here:

The boys' dedication visibly moves the passerby and praises them, giving a reassuring pat on the back to the boy in the yellow t-shirt. The heartwarming video has garnered over 232,000 views and received more than 25,000 likes, showcasing the widespread admiration for the boys' selfless act.

"The future of my country is in kind hands," commented a user.

"God bless the pup and these kind-hearted souls," wrote another user.

"It's all about the upbringing. Hats off to the parents who raised them," commented a third user.