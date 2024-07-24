Hydrothermal Explosion Rocks Yellowstone National Park: Here's What Happened

The explosion prompted tourists to evacuate, but no injuries were reported.

An unexpected hydrothermal eruption disrupted the breathtaking natural beauty of Yellowstone National Park on July 23. The event took place at Biscuit Basin, which is located north of the well-known Old Faithful geyser and close to Sapphire Pool.

Visitors in the area fled as a fountain of blackish material spilled from the ground in a spectacular event captured on camera by Facebook user Vlada March. Thankfully, there were no reported injuries.

Watch the video here:

"Hydrothermal explosions occur when water suddenly flashes to steam underground, and they are relatively common in Yellowstone," wrote the US Geological Survey and Yellowstone National Park in a joint statement.

"For example, Porkchop Geyser in Norris Geyser Basin experienced an explosion in 1989, and a small event in Norris Geyser Basin was recorded by monitoring equipment on April 15, 2024. An explosion similar to that of today also occurred in Biscuit Basin on May 17, 2009."

This event was not volcanic but hydrothermal in nature. Yellowstone sits atop a supervolcano, which heats and acidifies underground water reservoirs. Under high pressure, the water in these subterranean chambers can heat well beyond the boiling point of 100 degrees Celsius (212 Fahrenheit) at sea level, sometimes reaching up to 250 degrees Celsius. This superheated water can rapidly turn to steam, expanding and causing explosive eruptions when it breaks through the surface.

Such occurrences are similar to geysers but involve more force, propelling not just water but also other materials from the Earth. Despite the dramatic nature of the explosion, experts confirm there is no cause for concern, as these events are a known aspect of Yellowstone's geothermal activity.