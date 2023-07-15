Video: Tiger Strolls In UP Field As Farmer Ploughs His Land In Background

The video has accumulated more than 120,000 views and over 2,000 likes.

Incidents of wild animals straying into human habitats have surfaced several times in the past. Now, in one such incident, a video of a tiger roaming in the field in Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district while a farmer ploughs his land in the background is going viral on social media.

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday, user Raj Lakhani shared the clip of the tiger. In the clip, the wild cat is seen prowling in the paddy field. As it moves about freely in the field, a farmer is also seen ploughing his land on a tractor.

"This is Pilibhit, UP. A tiger roaming in the field & in the background farmer plowing the field. Video shot by another farmer," Mr Lakhani wrote in the caption of the post.

Since being shared, the video has accumulated more than 120,000 views and over 2,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users praised the tiger's "majestic walk", others wrote that the clip is the perfect example that shows animals and humans can co-exist.

"Love it when humanity coexists with nature!" wrote one user. "Majestic walk!" commented another.

"Not sure whether to smile, or cry. On the one hand, it shows an apparent attempt at coexistence. On the other hand, a stark reminder of the loss of habitats and prey. An adage comes to mind 'the tiger will eat even grass, when left with no choice'!" expressed a third. "Might be inspecting the seasonal farmings," said another.

Notably, India is home to more than 3,000 tigers. The population of the wild cats have increased in the nation owing to years of tiger conservation efforts.