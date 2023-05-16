Video: This Veena Version Of Apna Bana Le Is Going Viral

Kushala played the song from the film Bhediya.

The reproduction of well-known songs from films or albums is a very popular activity on social media. This unconventional style of art, also known as recreation, involves cover singing, remixing, and playing songs without lyrics on various instruments. The video creators receive millions of views as a result.

Recently, Kushala, a female musician, performed various popular songs and tunes on the veena.

One of her performances on the Hindi film Bhediya's song 'Apna Bana Le', which was originally composed by Sachin-Jigar and sung by the duo along with Arijit Singh, has become quite a raging hit ever since it was posted by her on her Instagram page.

Watch the video here:

Although the original song continues to enjoy greater popularity, people are writing insightful thoughts in the post's comment section on the Veena version of the song.

"I missed you and your Veena so much. Glad to see you both back!" wrote a user.

"Fan from Pakistan I really appreciate your talent and skills," wrote a user from across the border.

"Ma'am, can you please put some reels of playing Veena over phonk music?" commented a third user.