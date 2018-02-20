Video: Thieves Enter Home By Squeezing Through Dog Door It's not about who let the dogs out, but who let the thieves in

Share EMAIL PRINT The two men managed to break into the house through the dog flap.



"Police are investigating a break-in and theft at a Prospect house last month, and have released CCTV footage in a bid to identify the suspects," wrote South Australia Police in their Facebook post.



"About 4am on Friday 19 January, two men gained entry to the Willcox Avenue property by climbing through a dog door on the rear door of the house."



The thieves managed to steal the victim's phone and wallet, along with power tools.



Watch the video below:





The video has been viewed over 3,000 times since it was shared just 12 hours ago.



South Australia Police recently had to deal with









