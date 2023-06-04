Watch: Tamil Nadu Driver Kisses Steering Wheel, Hugs Bus On His Retirement Day

Many were touched by the driver's love for his job.

Retirement day is a special day in every employee's life that is often accompanied by mixed emotions. On one hand, it signals the beginning of a new chapter in people's lives who find themselves relieved of the stress of working life. However, on the other hand, it also holds immense emotional significance for people who have dedicated most of their lives to their work and gathered a lot of memories in the process. It can also be quite difficult to let go of familiar routines and responsibilities they have diligently followed for decades.

Now, a video of an employee bidding a heartfelt farewell to his decades-long career has made the internet emotional as well. A video has surfaced on social media websites showing a Tamil Nadu State Transport driver getting emotional and bidding a teary-eyed farewell to the bus he drove for 30 years.

''An emotional goodbye on retirement. A salute to this Tamil Nadu Bus Driver,'' the video was captioned.

The video opens to show the bus driver, overwhelmed by emotions, touching and gently kissing the steering wheel, that he handled for decades during his service. He then takes a walk inside the bus and pays his obeisance by touching the footboard of the vehicle. The driver then proceeds to embrace the bus by wrapping his arms around it to express his gratitude and love for the many travels they embarked on together.

The video has gone viral, and many were touched by the driver's love for his job. Others also extended their well wishes to the driver for the new chapter of his life ahead.

One user said, ''Obviously it's an Emotional Touchy moment.. This is your lifetime achievement.. your life will be going to change from tomorrow that feeling is very killing.'' Another commented, ''Not me bawling at a bus driver's retirement.''

A third added, ''There are people like him who love their job and their work. God bless you, sir, and may God keep you happy. Now, you hopefully receive enough pension that allows you to spend the remaining life with your family and enjoy your retirement. All the best, sir! We are inspired by you.''