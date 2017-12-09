Stormtroopers Hunt For Last Jedi In India. 'Star Wars' Fans, Seen This Yet? With over a million views and counting on Facebook, it's clear this video is a hit with Star Wars fans in India

The hunt for the last jedi brings stormtroopers to India. To Mumbai, to be precise. Confused? Don't be! The next episode in the Skywalker saga - Star Wars: The Last Jedi - is set to hit the big screen on December 15. And ahead of that much-anticipated release, Star Wars India has a special treat for desi fans: a sneak peek inside the stormtroopers' headquarters in India. And a look at what happens when the elite soldiers hunt for the last jedi across Maximum City.The video posted on Facebook and YouTube on Friday sees stormtroopers doing their best to blend into desi culture. From drinking chai to watching cricket, stormtroopers do it all. They even have their to-do lists ready: learn Hindi and never miss a shot.During their Hindi class, two stormtroopers do what we're sure you've done in either a boring lecture or meeting: exchange silly WhatsApp jokes. (Personally, we think the creators of this video hit it out of the park with the "baap" of all jokes).Another fantastic detail? Stormtrooper "Employees of the Month" which include Rahul, Jasmeet, Sachin, Ali and Sid.Then comes the order to hunt down the last jedi.The search across Mumbai is set to the legendary Imperial March that is sure to make all Star Wars fans nostalgic.Stormtroopers negotiate Mumbai traffic in cars, on the back of scooters and even in BEST buses. Spotted at famous Mumbai landmarks, stormtroopers rush across Marine Drive, CST station and Juhu Chowpatty (much to everyone's amusement.)The hunt even sees the stormtroopers stop to snack on delicious street food like vada pav and pani puri. Yummy.Of course, there's some bhangra as well.The video, which has been viewed on Facebook over a million times in just 24 hours, is a hit with desi Star Wars fans. "Best thing on the Internet," guesses one person. "Awesome," comments another.Are you excited about the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi? Let us know in the comments section below!Click for more trending news