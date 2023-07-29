Video Shows 'X' Logo Atop Twitter HQ, Internet Says 'Future Is Bright'

The giant X sign was installed on top of the San Francisco headquarters on Friday.

Elon Musk on Saturday shared a video of his company's San Francisco headquarters adorned with the new logo 'X'. In the clip, the giant sign is seen sitting comfortably on top of the downtown building formerly known as Twitter headquarters.

"Our HQ in San Francisco tonight," Mr Musk wrote on the microblogging site while sharing the clip which shows the new logo adding to the beauty of the gorgeous "historic" building with its running LED lights.

Take a look below:

Our HQ in San Francisco tonight pic.twitter.com/VQO2NoX9Tz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 29, 2023

Shared just a few hours ago, the video has already accumulated more than 1.8 million views and over 46,000 likes. In the comment section, while some users called the new logo "cool," others called it "gorgeous".

"Drop it like it's hot. X hits the spot!" wrote one user. "Gorgeous X Future is bright and brilliant," commented another.

A third said, "Looking stunning! future is bright #X," while a user fourth added, "Gotham style, love it".

Also Read | Twitter In Trouble For Installing New 'X' Logo At Its Office. Here's Why

Notably, the giant X sign was installed on top of the San Francisco headquarters on Friday. Following this, the city of San Francisco launched an investigation for installing the sign without permission, citing the historic nature of the building.

A spokesperson for the Department of Building Inspection said, "Any replacement letters or symbols would require a permit to ensure consistency with the historic nature of the building and to make sure additions are safely attached to the sign."

"Planning review and approval is also necessary for the installation of this sign. The city is opening a complaint and initiating an investigation," the spokesperson added.

Elon Musk announced last week that the logo will be changed. The LED sign board appeared after San Francisco police stopped workers on Monday from removing the brand's iconic bird and logo from the side of the building, saying they hadn't taped off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell.

Featured Video Of The Day Conjunctivitis An Epidemic In Delhi? What Experts Say