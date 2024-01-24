Video Shows Two Passenger Planes Land Side By Side On Parallel Runways In US

The video has amassed 2.1 million views on Instagram and several reactions from the netizens.

An old video has surfaced on the internet which shows two planes approaching the runway at the airport parallelly. Instagram user, nickflightx posted the video of United Airlines and Alaska Airlines planes approaching the runway at the San Francisco International Airport parallelly.

At one point, it seemed as if the planes were racing each other to touch down on parallel landing strips.

Soon, the two planes touch down together. The video ends with both aircraft coming to a halt side by side at the airport.

The caption of the video reads, "United Airlines and Alaska Airlines coming in side by side into SFO to make a gorgeous parallel landing on 28L and 28R! One of the few places in the world you can watch planes land side by side like this!"

See the video here:

The video has amassed 2.1 million views on Instagram and several reactions from the netizens.

A user wrote, "I betcha they were racing."

"The airport was originally designed to only be temporary but they never went forward with building a new one. So now when the fog comes in they have to shut one of the runways down because yes it is too dangerous for them to land so close together," another user wrote.

"I've actually been on a plane parallel landing at SFO. It's cool," the third user wrote.

"Smooth landing. Never saw two planes landing at the same time," the fourth user commented.

"United won as Alaska touched the land later," the fifth user wrote.