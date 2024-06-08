Video Shows Rafting Guides And Tourists Battling Each Other With Paddles In Rishikesh

The viral video captures tourists and boatmen engaged in a physical altercation.

June in India marks a bustling tourist season. With colleges, educational institutions, and judicial offices closed, many flock to popular destinations across the country. Rishikesh, in particular, attracts visitors seeking a spiritual experience. Here, tourists can explore temples, participate in the captivating Ganga aarti ceremony, or embark on thrilling adventures like white-water rafting.

However, a recent viral video depicting a clash between tourists and rafting guides in Rishikesh has cast a shadow over the reputation of this popular tourist destination.

The video was shared with a caption that read, "Tourists who had come for rafting and boatmen clashed. As a result, many people were injured. This video of the fight that took place on the banks of the Ganges has gone viral in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand."

In the footage, people are seen attacking each other and using paddles as weapons during a river rafting outing.

With over 2,00000 views, the video has gotten many interesting comments.

"Tourists should not be treated like this; then what do you want to say about your country?" commented a user.

"I went river-rafting with my friends in Rishikesh once. Our boatman was very friendly and courteous and held a deep respect for the river. I don't know what happened here, but it's likely the tourists might have started some trouble," wrote another user.

"According to what I heard about this incident.The tourists were drinking alcohol on the riverbanks despite being told not to. When confronted, they started verbally abusing people, which led to them being beaten up," commented a third user.