Video Shows Penguins Sliding On Ice During 'Antarctic Morning Rush'

The clip has amassed more than 2.6 million views in less than 12 hours. (Representative photo)

People heading to office after a weekend can understand the pain they experience while commuting on road during rush hours. The long queues of vehicles, bumper-to-bumper traffic and cars blowing horns can take your sanity away. But on social media, a video of a different kind of "morning rush" is gaining traction that will surely bring a smile on your face.

The rush is caused by a group of penguins in the Antarctic, as seen in the video. The stationary camera shows some of these adorable creatures sliding on their bellies, others waddling or imitating a swim.

While the video shows a majority of these flightless birds crossing quickly leaving the camera frame, a lone penguin rushes past at towards the end of the video.

The clip has been posted by Buitengebieden on Twitter with the caption: "Antarctic morning rush". It amassed more than 2.6 million views in less than 12 hours.

Twitter users were delighted to see penguins enjoying themselves and posted other such moments of various animals in response to the video.

"That commute to work is a grind...nothing like take your kid to work day," a user commented. "Imagine being this chill on your way to work," said another.

"That was like visually mesmerizing," a third user commented.

There are more than 18 species of penguins that live only in the southern hemisphere, according to Encyclopaedia Britannica. A few penguins inhabit temperate regions, and one, the Galapagos penguin (Spheniscus mendiculus), lives at the Equator.

People across the world like penguins due to their stocky, short-legged appearance. They range from about 35 cm (14 inches) in height and approximately 1 kg (about 2 pounds) in weight.

Most are black on the back and white below, often with lines of black across the upper breast or spots of white on the head. Colour is rare, being limited to red or yellow irises of the eye in some species.