Video Shows Foreign Tourist Picking Up Trash Near Himachal Waterfall, Internet Reacts

A video of a foreign tourist picking up litter from near a waterfall in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral, sparking a fresh conversation about civic responsibility in India. Shared on X, the clip shows a foreign man picking up plastic wrappers and other garbage - presumably left behind by Indian tourists - from a scenic location in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh. "Maybe if I have a free day, I will sit and tell people, 'Pick this up'. I have no problem telling people," he says in the video.

The clip was shared on the microblogging site by user Nikhil Saini. "Shameful a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature's beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed - it's the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country. Video from Kangra, Himachal," the caption of the post read.

Take a look below:

Shameful a foreign tourist is more concerned about nature's beauty while local tourists keep shamelessly littering such stunning places. No govt or administration is to be blamed — it's the people who need to change if we ever want a clean country. Video from Kangra, Himachal. pic.twitter.com/AbZfcG28G8 — Nikhil saini (@iNikhilsaini) July 24, 2025

The video has garnered more than 4.4 million views. It has triggered a wave of reactions, with many expressing frustration over the lack of civic responsibility among domestic tourists.

"Hv said it many times. Need a generational shift in the mindset. Teach your children that it is bad. I hv seen people telling their kids to throw trash out of the car. Civic sense is zero amongst us," wrote one user.

"There's a reason Indian tourists are often shamed and looked down upon. It's not just to do with racism but also our pathetic behaviour and "chalta hai" attitude," commented another.

"They should get huge fines for littering," suggested a third user.

Also Read | Mumbai Woman's "Aura Farming Dance" On Moving Car Goes Viral, Case Filed

"We have beautiful well maintained parks in our city and yet families come and let their kids litter around such clean parks insoite of garbage cans within the park premises, parents also let their kids break small lamps within the parks !! I have stoped ignoring this and started picking the trash myself. Feels so sad "educated" people indulge in shameless behaviour," shared another.

"Salute to this guy and be aware like him don't throw just anywhere if dustbin not their please keep in pocket instead throw anywhere," one user wrote.

"Absolutely shameful. Until people change their mindset, no amount of rules or governance can keep our country clean," added another.