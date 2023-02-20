Slippers, Phone Camera: Video Of 'Low-Budget' Film Goes Viral

The video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter

Who said you need expensive equipment to film a scene? Now, a video has surfaced on the internet which shows a group of boys shooting a dramatic scene using slippers and a phone camera. The clip has caught the attention of the netizens.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter by the user TheFigen. Along with the video, the caption reads, "When your movie budget is $20"

The video shows a boy using his slippers to start a scene, while another boy can be seen dragging the youngster holding the phone by one leg to get a clear shot of the actor who can be seen walking from one pillar to another.

The video was also liked by politician Shashi Tharoor on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

When your movie budget is $20 pic.twitter.com/OdBmW4I9VL — The Figen (@TheFigen_) February 18, 2023

Since being posted, the video has amassed over 3 lakh views on Twitter. A user commented, "It's not always your equipment it's how you use it that counts. That's Greatness at work."

Another user commented, "And $20 were the sandals to do the 'action takes."

The third user wrote, "This is so funny. I'd actually love to see the movie they made."

"I feel like this is great. Plus iPhone had cinematic mode with Dolby so this could very well look like a big produced movie in the end," the fourth user expressed.

The fifth user commented, "That is India's creativity... Especially Andhra Pradesh."

