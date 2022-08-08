Video Showing Men's Close Call With Elephant Herd While Taking Selfies Leaves Internet Furious

The video has amassed more than 65,000 views.

Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer Supriya Sahu on Saturday shared a shocking video showing a group of people attempting to take selfies with a herd of elephants. In the short clip, people can be seen stopping their vehicles dangerously close to the wild elephants as they were trying to cross the road.

The video opened to show two men taking selfies with the herd of elephants. However, moments later they were seen scuttling away as the wild tuskers suddenly picked up the pace, appearing to almost charge towards them before continuing on their way to other side of the road.

Watch the video below:

Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson. video-shared pic.twitter.com/tdxxIDlA03 — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) August 6, 2022

"Selfie craze with wildlife can be deadly. These people were simply lucky that these gentle giants chose to pardon their behaviour. Otherwise, it does not take much for mighty elephants to teach people a lesson," the IAS officer captioned the post.

Viral Video | Man Invents "Flamethrower" For His Children To Play With At Home, Internet Stunned

Since being shared, the video has amassed more than 65,000 views. It has certainly left netizens furious. They opined that a hefty fine should be imposed on the unruly group of people.

One user wrote, "Common sense is the rarest sense, sometimes people like these prove it time and again." Another wrote, "Crazy stupid people!! They should be penalized hefty fine made to learn, respect wildlife zone.. in spite of disturbing the elephants the m****s got lucky as the elephants didn't get aggressive or would have turned out to be dangerous!!"

A third said, "Humbleness and Decency of Animal is always taken for granted. We don't respect their Life and Privacy even in their territory. Shame." A fourth added, "Crazy people.. and then we blame wild animals for any subsequent damage".

Viral Video | Kal Ho Naa Ho Rendition By Street Performer In UK Wows Internet

Meanwhile, previously, Ms Sahu also shared a video showing curious groups of onlookers disturbing the peace of elephants in their natural habitat. The clip showed two elephants and their calf surrounded by people sitting in their cars. The animals were seen getting agitated by the onlookers who were recording the visuals.