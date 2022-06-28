Bureaucrat Slams Video Of People Surrounding Elephants, Twitter Divided

The elephants damaged a car of one of the onlookers.

A video showing curious groups of onlookers disturbing the peace of elephants in their natural habitat is a hot topic of discussion on social media these days. The video has been shared on Twitter by IAS officer Supriya Sahu, who said it has been shot in Hasanur, in Karnataka.

NDTV could not independently verify the location of the video.

It shows two elephants and their calf surrounded by groups of people sitting in their cars. The animals are seen getting agitated by the onlookers who are recording the visuals.

The elephants are enraged by people's behaviour and charge at one of the cars, as seen in the video, and end up damaging it. One of the occupants is seen coming out of the backseat and running frantically. Other cars too move back seeing the elephants.

Totally unacceptable and barbaric behaviour by some idiotic onlookers.Just because Elephants are gentle,they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power.Video-shared.Believed to be in Hasanur Karnataka pic.twitter.com/ZowMtfrVtJ — Supriya Sahu IAS (@supriyasahuias) June 27, 2022

"Totally unacceptable and barbaric behaviour by some idiotic onlookers. Just because Elephants are gentle, they are being magnanimous to these uncouth minions otherwise it does not take much for these gentle giants to show their power," she said in her tweet.

The video has amassed more than 20,000 views and 536 likes since being posted on Monday. Users are also seen discussing the behaviour of the onlookers.

"What's barbaric here?" asked a user. "What was the need of car to go so close to elephants.. he should have stopped and let elephants pass peacefully . That's it bro," a user said in response.

"People should be more considerate to all living beings on planet," another user tweeted. "Need for a vigilant patrolling and cameras on forest routes is a must," said third user.