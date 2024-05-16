Video: Schoolboy's Lunchbox Love Note Sparks Hilarious Incident At School

The humorous exchange quickly gained popularity on social media.

In a heartening and amusing event captured on video, a young boy's lunchtime troubles have become widely popular, sparking laughter on various social media platforms.

The video shows a mother questioning her son about why he didn't eat his lunch. The boy, looking sad, explains that he didn't eat because of a note his mother had put in his lunchbox, which said, "I love you, babe." Surprised by his answer, the mother asks for clarification, and the boy confirms that his girlfriend, sitting across from him, got upset upon seeing the note.

The mother shared the video with a caption that read, "My son gave an interesting response when I asked why he didn't eat his lunch."

People on the internet quickly reacted, finding the situation funny and relatable. Many commented on how open the boy was and how he eagerly wanted to share his lunchtime problem with his mother.

"His girlfriend is too young to be so messy. He's adorable. This is just the beginning," commented a user.

He's explaining it and looking at her like, "Why did you think it was a good idea to write that and put it in my lunchbox?" wrote another user.

"He looks so stressed. trying to figure out how he's going to fix this and keep both the women in his life happy," commented a third user.