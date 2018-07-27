Video Of Woman Taking Goose For 'Walk' On Flooded Road Amuses Internet

A woman was filmed with her goose on a leash.

Of the many strange things you will see on the Internet, this is definitely one of the more wholesome ones. A video of a woman in China who put her pet goose on a leash to take it out for a "walk" on the flooded roads of her city is amusing the Internet to no end. According to CGTN, the incident took place north China's Tianjin City, which is reeling under serious flooding and rainfall after Typhoon Ampil hit on July 24.

The adorable video of the goose bobbing up and down in water, wearing a blue jacket, has left people smiling. It has been viewed and shared thousands of times on Chinese social media platforms. A version of the video, shared by Shanghaiist on Facebook one day ago has collected over 1.5 lakh views.

Watch the hilarious video below:

"When you're sad just watch this," writes one person in the comments section. "Is it wearing a life vest?" laughs another.

According to CGTN, the bird's owner was worried that it would not come back if she let it go

In June last year, a man in Pakistan was filmed driving around Karachi with his "pet" lion casually hanging out in the back of his pickup truck. His excuse? The lion was sick and he was just taking it to the doctor.