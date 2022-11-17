Video Of Woman Feeding 'Pani Puri ' To Her Pet Dog Divides The Internet

The video has garnered more than 8 lakh views and 60,000 likes so far.

Dogs are adorable creatures who brighten up our days with their cuteness. There's a reason why these four-legged pooches are the most loved and popular pets in the world. Some people are so emotionally attached to their dogs that they consider them as their own children. That's why they don't leave any chance to pamper them. However, pet owners, sometimes tend to go too far in their affection, often feeding their dogs junk food, which can be detrimental to their health.

A similar video of a woman and her dog has surfaced on social media, opening up a discussion regarding pet food choices. The video was shared by Instagram user Dheeraj Chabbra and has garnered more than 8 lakh views and 60,000 likes so far.

The clip shows a woman lovingly holding a golden retriever puppy named Oreo in her arms near a panipuri stand. When the vendor hands her a plate of panipuri, she feeds those to Oreo who seems to relish it. The dog also savours some pudina-infused water from the bowl and drinks it. The street food vendor, meanwhile, is amused to see the adorable dog as his customer. At the end of the video, the person filming the video jokingly says, ''Oreo iske paise bhi de de (Oreo, give money for this)."

While a section of users loved the woman's gesture and found the video cute, others were left alarmed and said that feeding panipuri to a dog is bad for its health. One user wrote, "It's not good for his health." ''Acha inko bolte hain pdhe likhe gawaar, (Okay so these people are called educated fools)," a second commented. A third wrote, '' Masoom ka satyaanash mat karo, plsssssss. (Please don't spoil the innocent)."

