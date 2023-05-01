Video Of Woman Dancing To A Punjabi Song Inside Delhi Metro Goes Viral, Draws Mixed Reactions

The video has amassed 2 million views on Instagram

Despite repeated reminders about the ban on filming videos inside the train coaches by Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), some commuters continue to indulge in videography. Now, a video of a girl dancing to a Punjabi track inside Delhi Metro is gaining traction online.

In the video, the woman dressed in a red top and grey pleated skirt was seen energetically dancing to a Punjabi song at a Delhi metro station. She can be seen grooving to the Punjabi song 'Shape', sung by Kaka. The woman in the clip has been identified as itz_officialroy and the video is shared on her official Instagram handle.

In the caption, she wrote, "Yes I know this is not allowed but i just did this first tym in #delhi #metro"

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral with 2 million views and received mixed responses. While some loved her dance and applauded her confidence, others expressed their displeasure and suggested that DMRC should impose fines on those violating the rules.

A user commented, "Normal day in Delhi metro.....Believe me, delhi soon gonna be Ohio 2nd version."

Another user wrote, "Btw Delhi metro banned all these stuff inside the metro."

"You dance very well," the third user wrote.

"Confidence level," the fourth wrote.

Lately, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has seen a rise in the number of people making Instagram reels inside metro coaches. DMRC has time and again warned commuters not to film videos inside metro coaches but to no avail. Last month, Delhi Metro prohibited passengers from recording videos while travelling.

In a tweet, Delhi Metro wrote, "Travel, don't cause trouble,'' and shared a graphic that reads, ''Be a passenger in Delhi Metro, not a nuisance.''