Video Of Woman Cuddling Huge Pythons Shocks Internet: 'Nightmare Fuel'

The woman is seen holding two large pythons in a snake pit.

Videos of snakes and pythons slithering across a road or building often shock social media users. Some of these reptiles are huge in size and among the most venomous in the world. So, when a woman shared a clip of herself cuddling a python on Instagram, it amused a substantial chunk of the platform's users. Share by the handle The Reptile Zoo, the 10-second clip shows the woman sitting in a snake pit with two large pythons - one of them yellow.

The zookeeper tries to grab the reptiles that are seen running away from the enclosure. The accompanying caption said the purpose of recording the clip is "to do a quick educational video" about snakes.

"As expected, these guys can be so unpredictable! That's okay! Lol. What can you expect from snakes," the caption further said.

The clip was posted two days ago and since then, it has amassed more than two lakh views and over 14,000 likes. Instagram users were shocked and amazed at the same time.

"Oh my, for me this is nightmare fuel. Brave woman," commented one user. "I think this girl is crazy because no sane person would do what she does," said another.

"You're my hero," a third user said. Some of them wanted to know the location and if they will be allowed to enter the pit with her.

More than a month ago, a video from Australia showed a carpet python can be seen slithering behind the photo frame. The clip was shared by snake-catching and reptile relocation group Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7.

According to the snake rescuer Dan Rumsey, the reptile was the cause of the artwork being tilted away from the wall.