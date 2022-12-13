Video Of Water Dramatically Gushing Out Of Leaked Pipe On Railway Track Amuses Twitter

Several users poked fun at the hose's dramatic movement

Every once in a while, videos highlighting infrastructure woes that plague the Indian Railways go viral on social media. Whether it's water shortage, leaking taps, or dirty bathrooms, such incidents are common in India. In a similar incident, a video showing water leaking from a pipe next to a railway track has gone viral, amusing social media users.

The short 6-second clip was shared by Twitter user Gulzar Sahab, with a caption that reads, 'Welcome to India,'' along with a laugh and heart emoji. The location of the video is not known.

Watch the clip here:

The video shows a yellow-coloured hose turning and twisting dramatically, due to the uncontrolled flow of water. In the process, it sprays a certain amount of water on the train next to it and the passengers inside. Moments later, the hose breaks off from the water pipe due to the impact, leading to water gushing out straight. It appears that someone recorded the video from a halted train, as another train is seen passing by the water pipe.

Since being shared on December 13, the video has garnered more than 6000 views, 338 likes, and several amused comments poking fun at the hose's dramatic movement which many likened to a snake dance.

One user hilariously called it, ''Naagin dance'', while another wrote, ''Automatic Train Washing machine prowaid for Japan.'' Others dropped laugh emojis in the comments section while some complained about the lack of basic infrastructure in Indian railways.

Previously, a similar video from a railway platform where a broken water tap offered "free showers" to passengers went viral. The short clip showed a broken tap water ejecting water splash towards an approaching train and drenching the occupants inside.



