Video Of Toddlers Running To Hug Is The Sweetest Thing You'll See Today

When Michael D Cisneros shared a video of his son, Maxwell, running to hug a friend, hearts were warmed on social media. The adorable clip, that has gone massively viral online, shows the two-year-olds near their home in New York City.

Maxwell and Finnegan are described by Michael Cisneros as "inseparable" and "partners in crime". The two share everything from food and clothes to toys - and they are always happy to see each other.

"They are always super excited to see each other, even if they've only been apart for a day or two," Michael Cisneros told HuffPost.

He said that Maxwell and Finnegan were on their way home with their dads when they spotted each other on a sidewalk, and rushed to hug.

"This is just so beautiful. Finnegan + Maxwell= BESTIES!" wrote Mr Cisneros while sharing the video to Facebook on Sunday. "If we could all be like this."

Since being shared online, the video has collected over 4 lakh views on Facebook alone and has been shared thousands of times across social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter.

People just can't seem to get over the toddlers, if comments on Facebook are anything to go by. "This will never get old," wrote one commenter. "Warms my heart," said another, while a third wrote: "I will forever love this love!"

US Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shared the video on Twitter, while Padma Lakshmi posted it to Instagram and wrote: "What the world needs now more than ever from adults."

"With all the racism and hate going on, I just think it's a really beautiful video," Mr Cisneros said to Pix 11. "It's great to spread the love and to show people that kind of love and beauty in the world."

