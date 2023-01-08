Video Of Singer Ariana Grandes First Interview As Child Star Goes Viral

Ariana Grande played the character Annie in a musical.

Ariana Grande is one of the best pop stars in the global music industry. She has won several Grammy Awards and has broken numerous records. Many fans and followers know the widely acclaimed singer rose to fame as Cat Valentine on the shows Victorious and Sam & Cat as a teenager. But Ariana's journey started much before that. She made her stage debut at the age of eight in a musical at the Little Palm Family Theater in South Florida. She played the character Annie. An old video of her interview as a child artist is going viral on the internet and people can't get enough of her cuteness.

The video was shared by Historic Vids on Twitter. In the video, Ariana is seen excited about being cast as the lead in the musical production. When a reporter asks a young Ariana if Annie is her first role, she agrees before adding that she was not afraid to audition. She is seen wearing a wig and says, "It was actually fun, I was excited." The reporter then asks her as to how she felt when she found out she would be playing the lead. "I was just like 'who did I get?' and he was like 'Annie!' and I'm like 'ahhhhh!"' the eight-year-old said excitedly. Ariana also added that she was extremely happy and celebrated the news.

Ariana Grande's first interview when she got her first role in a musical theatre pic.twitter.com/K7CSezPYiO — Historic Vids (@historyinmemes) January 6, 2023

The caption of the video reads, "Ariana Grande's first interview when she got her first role in a musical theatre." Since being shared, the video has amassed two million views and over 50,000 likes. Many called the singer cute.

"Total confidence and skilled at a young age. Clearly she was born to sing and perform," said a user.

"Her little smile is the same as it is today. She's so adorable," said a second user.

A third person said, "Aww!! She is, was and always will be so cute."

Another user commented, "I was in that production... even at the age of 8 she had incredible talent!"

"she talks exactly the same now ahaha 'I was like totally like'" remarked another person.

"Wow. Born a Super Star," added another person.

