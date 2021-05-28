Video: 7-Year-Old 'Spiderman' Impresses The Internet With His Climbing Skills

Arat Hosseini is once again going viral for his extraordinary athletic abilities.

The Internet is not lacking in inspirational videos. However, there is something extremely special about young children refusing to give up and seeing their challenges through. There is no doubt that their untainted innocence, grit and dedication make for lovely videos, but they also serve as the right dose of inspiration to several adults on the Internet. A recent video of a seven-year-old footballer that has gone viral on social media platforms is a testament to this. A clip shared on Twitter by IAS officer MV Rao features a child attempting to climb a pillar. Though he slips several times, the little one makes it to the top and remembers to celebrate the achievement as soon as he hits the ground.

The caption to the video reads, “This kid is my guru.” Within 24 hours of being uploaded, the clip has garnered over 117k views. While several users mistook the child in the clip to be a girl, some in the comment section soon identified the kid as Arat Hosseini, a Liverpool Academy footballer. Arat is no stranger to social media and videos of his exercises and stunts performed under the supervision of his father have made a mark with Internet users.

This Kid is my Guru ???? ???? ???????? pic.twitter.com/eiUPxxLzzG — Dr. M V Rao, IAS (@mvraoforindia) May 27, 2021

Reacting to the clip, a user described Arat as the “next big thing in football.”

Another was impressed with Arat's display of perseverance.

Great work indeed, though not only good work.. Perseverance is key in life hope fully elevate herself.. #kid — S.Babiram (@sahoo_babiram) May 27, 2021

Some of them deemed the video “inspiring”.

Inspiring. Such young age, and a Volcano of energy. ???????????? — Mayank Sharma (@MayankS39834777) May 28, 2021

Wow, what a nice video post @mvraoforindia . Just see the dedication, determination and commitment. This kid has become my Guru too. https://t.co/13PjbEPw81 — Kingshuk Mukherji (@KingshukMukhe13) May 27, 2021

“Practice makes you perfect,” read one of the comments.

What's the level of dedication! Practice makes you perfect. https://t.co/n8ry974KgL — Brajesh Jarsonia (@BrajeshJarsonia) May 27, 2021

The video was originally posted on Arat's Instagram page in 2018 and has garnered over 1.6 million views, so far. "Spiderman," the original clip was captioned.

Arat is a fan of ace footballer Lionel Messi. He has dedicated several videos to the icon on his Instagram feed as well. The account, which is managed by Arat's father, features a bunch of practice videos of the seven-year-old. Take a look.

Well, we are absolutely blown away by the display of talent. Tell us what you think of Arat's cool videos.