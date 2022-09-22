Video Of Pilot Giving Heartwarming Welcome To A Woman Who Beat Breast Cancer Is Winning The Internet

Ms Oldham was overwhelmed with the announcement and had teary eyes (Representational Image)

In a heartwarming video, a woman travelling from Hawaii on Southwest Airlines got a special shout-out from the pilot. The woman was travelling to celebrate her victory over breast cancer when suddenly the pilot made a heartening gesture. Posted by Valeri Jones on Instagram, the clip features a woman named Jyrl Oldham sitting with a fellow passenger. A moment later, the pilot makes a special announcement for the special guest onboard. The pilot is heard saying in the video, "I would like to add a special welcome to a special guest in today's flight. We have a passenger with us today who is headed to Hawaii with us after beating late stage breast cancer." Ms Oldham looks pleasantly surprised.

Other passengers onboard are heard cheering and clapping for the passenger. Further in the video, the pilot says, "She fought valiantly and is now cancer free... Here in today's environment, it just makes it special that we can share that human bond and take care of each other. Everybody's a big family out there. Welcome aboard." Ms Oldham looks overwhelmed and has tears in her eyes.

Along with the video Ms Jones wrote, "Thanks @southwestair for this memory. We will remember it always!"

Watch the video here:

So far, the video has amassed 6.8 million views online. Internet was happy with the gesture made by the pilot. A user wrote, "Wow that just absolutely made my day...my heart is full!" Another user wrote, "That is sooo special. She will remember that forever." "Heartwarming!! Yes we are one big family! Congratulations on your huge win! You go girl!!" the third user commented.