Video Of Paan Dosa Goes Viral, Internet In Disbelief

Crispy, crunchy and delicious, dosa is one of the most popular South Indian dishes that is loved by almost every foodie. From Mysore Masala to Rava Dosa, there are so many variations and versions of this treat. However, in a bizarre combination, a video of a man making a paan dosa is going viral on the internet. The fluorescent green-coloured dish is making everyone cringe on the internet.

The video was shared by a user who goes by the name Happy on Twitter. In the two-minute-long video, a man pours the green batter (made of paan or betel leaves) on a hot dosa tawa. After a few seconds, he adds a lot of butter to the green batter. Later, chopped paan, cherries, raisins, apricots, dates, figs, tutti frutti and dry fruits are added. Not only this, the chef also puts a lot of paan syrup to top it up. Furthermore, the man mixes all the ingredients to form a thick paste. The now-viral video has shocked many users and people are questioning the need for such weird combinations. The location where the video was shot is not yet confirmed.

Since being shared two days ago, the video has amassed over 1.4 lakh views. "Paan Dosa, Time to leave this planet" reads the caption of the clip.

"Awaiting Mayonnaise / ketchup Paan !" commented a person.

"I need to see the second part of this video as well so that I will deactivate my twitter account peacefully," said a user.

A third user added, "It's 1 percent paan and 99 percent food colouring."

"Is that paan dosa or radioactive dosa?" asked another user.

"Without the supari I'll eat it," said a person.

"North Indian street food has gone mad,. They do every madness cheese and butter are an addition," added another person.

"This is the limit," remarked a person.