Video Of Old Man Singing 'Tum Hi Aana' In Local Train Wins Hearts Online

The video has accumulated more than 151,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

A heartwarming video of an old man singing Jubin Nautiyal's 'Tum Hi Aana' in a moving train is going viral on social media. The video was shared on Twitter by user Gulzar Sahab on Friday evening and since then the post has accumulated more than 151,000 views and over 11,000 likes.

"The song was playing in the train. When the man heard it, he also started singing the song," the caption of the post read in Hindi.

Watch the video below:

In the short clip, an old man is seen seated on the window seat holding a bag in his lap. While the song from the movie 'Marjaavaan' is heard in the background, the man is seen nodding his head to the lyrics and singing along to keep himself entertained.

The video struck a chord with internet users as they flooded the comment section with all kinds of reactions. One user even commented saying that the old man was spotted in Vapi railway station in Gujarat. "Have seen him at Vapi station. He himself plays the songs on his music player and sings along. Makes everyone happy around him with his singing," wrote the Twitter user.

Viral Video | Brazilian Football Fan Wears Unique Mirror Outfit, Internet Loves It

A second person said, "Great to see him so well updated with latest songs." A third commented, "Happiness is in the tone, so humbly will spend life." A fourth user added, "Aapko dekha kar muje apne grandfather ki yaad aa gyi vho bhi aase hi gate the old movie song .am missing so much and am sure I will meet them again (After seeing you, I miss my grandfather. I am missing him so much and I am sure I will meet him again)".

'Tum Hi Aana' is a song from 2019 film 'Marjaavaan'. It was composed by Payal Dev and written by Kunaal Verma.



Featured Video Of The Day Police Station In Punjab's Border District Attacked With "Rocket Launcher"