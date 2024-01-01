Video Of Men Transforming Sofa Into Vehicle Impresses Anand Mahindra

The video has sparked a flurry of comments from social media users

Businessman Anand Mahindra is a frequent user of social media and is known for his quirky posts. The Chairman of Mahindra Group, who has 10.9 million followers on Twitter, regularly piques their interest with funny, motivational, and trending topics. Recently, he shared a video showing two talented young people who transformed a recliner sofa into a transportation system.

The video which is three years old shows the extraordinary transformation of a conventional sofa into a unique and drivable 'sofa-car.'

''Just a fun project? Yes, but look at the passion and engineering effort that went into it. If a country has to become a giant in automobiles, it needs many such ‘garage' inventors… Happy driving kids, and I'd like to see the look on the face of the RTO inspector in India when you drive in to register this!'' he wrote while sharing the video. in the 1-minute and 45-second clip, the duo documents the entire journey from purchasing a basic recliner sofa from an online store to configuring it with a motor and wheels.

Happy driving kids, and I'd like to see the look on the face of the RTO inspector in India, when… pic.twitter.com/sOLXCpebTU — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 30, 2023

''Steering is made by moving the steering lever left and right. Throttle and braking are done with the two handles at the steering lever,'' reads a description about how the vehicle works.

Like Mr. Mahindra, internet users were also impressed by the innovation and praised the efforts and creativity of the inventors. One user wrote, ''It also requires money ! I think industrialists like you need to set up a fund, which could be tapped for such innovation. While most, companies say they do, honestly no one really does anything on the ground.''

Another commented, ''Automobile innovation is fueled by the relentless pursuit of passionate engineers, whose garage projects often lay the foundation for a country's advancement in the industry. The ingenuity and dedication behind such efforts are what drive us forward.''

A third added, ''OMG. Until I saw the whole video I thought it's just some animation.'' A fourth said, ''This concept is simply hilarious! Imagine a lot of sofas sliding down the roads, overtaking each other, or even crashing into each other! From humans to animals to birds, all would be just too puzzled.''