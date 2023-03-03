Video Of Man's Artistic Dosa Making Skills Goes Viral, Internet Amazed

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 18,000 views and 310 likes.

Fans of street food understand that it's not just the taste of the dish that matters but also how it's prepared that defines it. Many food videos go viral where people who prepare it experiment with different ingredients. However, this time around, a video of a street food vendor preparing a dosa in an artistic manner is doing the rounds on social media. This has impressed not only the internet users but also all foodies who would want to try their hands at this artistic piece.

The CEO of Naandi Foundation, Manoj Kumar, took to Twitter to share the video. In the two-minute clip, a street food vendor is seen spreading the dosa batter on the tawa in a circular manner, trying to make an animal figure. A few seconds later, the man spreads more batter, making another circle, which appears to be the head of the figure. Eventually, as he continues to spread the batter, one notices that the man has actually drawn a cat. He takes a spatula and removes the extra batter to make the eyes, nose and mouth of the cat. He later folds the dosa and serves it with the coconut chutney.

"I believe India's street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy's artistic skills," reads the caption of the post.

I believe India's street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system.



Please applaud this guy's artistic skills.



#StreetFood#Arakunomicspic.twitter.com/h7Bvrs5TTJ — Manoj Kumar (@manoj_naandi) March 3, 2023

Since being shared, the video has amassed over 18,000 views and 310 likes.

"Brilliant," said a user.

"As long as it's not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise or Oreo, it's cool," commented another person.

A third person added, "lovely..a bit spooky thoug."

Also Read: Watch: Waiter Balances 16 Plates Of Dosa On Hand. Anand Mahindra Impressed

"Happy that in the name of art he is not mixing ice cream," said another user.

"Artist :)" remarked another person.

"Was skeptical till I saw how it was served," said a sixth person.

Featured Video Of The Day Bengaluru Gets A 'Smart' Bus Stop, Commuters Are Loving It