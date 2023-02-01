Watch: Waiter Balances 16 Plates Of Dosa On Hand. Anand Mahindra Impressed

The clip has collected more than 1.5 million views on the platform.

It is always intriguing to watch people display impressive skills while performing day-to-day tasks. One such video has been shared on the Internet that shows a waiter stacking several plates of dosa on top of each other to serve at a restaurant.

In the clip, uploaded by industrialist Anand Mahindra on Twitter, a person is seen preparing dosas and placing them on separate plates. A server starts stacking the plates on one of his hands. He manages to balance at least 16 such plates and proceeds towards the customers to serve the food.

The clip seems to have impressed the Mahindra Group Chairman. "We need to get ‘Waiter Productivity' recognised as an Olympic sport. This gentleman would be a contender for Gold in that event,” he wrote.

“He's got a good understanding of Physics and thermodynamics in how the plates are carefully placed both for balance and to prevent his hands from scalding,” a user wrote.

“Wow! Amazing! Sir, Not to forgot the Center of Gravity of every plate is different as the masala's contents may vary from place to place! That gentleman is a born engineer than a waiter sir!” a comment read.

A person joked, “His ultimate wish could have been to have more long hands”.

“For God's sake, I was thinking every plate would be the last, but he kept on piling!” a user commented.

Some pointed out that the serving technique would make the food unhygienic.

“I wouldn't be comfortable eating this as the plates with dosa are piled upon each other. Hygiene issues!” a person said.

Another user asked, “But the bottom of the plate touches the food on the other. How hygienic is that?”

“Why is this even required, it's not like he has to travel many kilometers, just a few meters walk from the kitchen - seem risky without much reward,” a comment read.

Some seemed to have identified the restaurant. “This is the famous Vidhyarthi Bhavan hotel in Gandhi Bazaar Bengaluru,” a person suggested.

Earlier, another video had surfaced where a waiter lifts dozens of plates using just one hand and a single tray. In the video, the server balances the tray on his shoulder and carries it across a significant distance at a hotel.

