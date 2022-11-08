Video Of Girl Giving Instructions To Mother On Braiding Her Hair Is Viral

The girl gives instructions to her mother while she braids her hair.

Many would relate to the fact that making a child's hair is no easy job. They crib, cry and throw all sorts of tantrums. In one such video doing rounds on the internet, a girl is seen throwing tantrums and giving instructions to her mother while she braids her hair.

The video was shared by Instagram user Harmony & Hansel on October 2 but has gone viral now. It shows the mother braiding her daughter's hair. After a short while, the girl begins to complain that her mother is not doing what she asked for. She continues by outlining her demands after that and even tells her mother, "Yesterday I was talking about this. Why didn't you understand me?" However, all these demands are spoken in such an adorable manner that it will bring a smile to your face.

"Hairstyle gone wrong," reads the caption of this Instagram video. Since being shared on the social media platform, the video has garnered over 2.1 million views and over one lakh likes.

Many appreciated the mother for being so patient with the child and understanding her needs. "The fact is that the mother allowed her daughter to express how she want her hairstyle and she did it that way. She's a good mom," said one user.

"God I need this level of patience and the a communicative child ...I can't help but admire," added a second user.

A third person said, "How do you have so much such patience and respect? I'm constantly loosing my cool with my kids. I'm so impressed!! You're awesome!"

"She reminds me of my 3yr old daughter - they know exactly what they want and we be the dumb ones not understanding.lol Beautiful Queen," added a fourth user.

"Omgggg her personality is the best," said another user.

