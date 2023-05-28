Video Of Football Star Kylian Mbappe's Lookalike In Pakistan Stuns Internet

The video has amassed more than 10 million views and over 1 million likes.

It is believed that everybody has seven doppelgangers in the world and when it comes to famous personalities, it's always interesting to see their lookalikes. Recently, a man from Pakistan has gone famous on social media for looking like French football star Kylian Mbappe.

The video was shared on Instagram by user @idcaleem. "Mbappe" in Pakistan," the caption of the post read.

Watch the video below:

The short clip showed an unidentified man, who resembles Mbappe, sitting somewhere at a public gathering. Even though he was seen wearing a traditional kurta, and pyjama, internet users were quick to point out that his facial features and hairstyle look very similar to that of the French football star Kylian Mbappe.

The clip was shared a few weeks back and since then it has amassed more than 10 million views and over 1 million likes. Social media users were stunned to see the uncanny resemblance of the man with Mbappe. They flooded the comment section with hilarious comments.

"This is Mbappe mom told was at home," jokingly wrote one user. "Mbape leaves PSG now he joins jiye Sindh," said another.

A third user hilariously commented, "Mbapee from Ali express," while a fourth added, "Mbappe signed for Lahore FC".

Also Read | Ashneer Grover's Appearance On Roadies 19 Promo Stumps Fans

Meanwhile, the internet keeps on finding doppelgangers of celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Virat Kohli and Shah Rukh Khan as well. Earlier this year, a video showing Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal lookalike had taken the internet by storm.

The clip showed a street vendor, who resembled Mr Kejriwal selling 'chaat' on the streets of Gwalior. The vendor was seen in attire similar to the politician and even sporting the iconic Kejriwal glasses and signature cap and sweater.