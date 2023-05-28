Video: Ashneer Grover's Appearance On Roadies 19 Promo Stumps Fans

Reacting to the clip, one surprised user said, "Ashneer it's really shocking".

Ashneer Grover, former MD and co-founder of BharatPe, is all set to return to television with 'Roadies 19: Karm ya Kaand'. On Saturday, the makers of the reality TV show dropped a new promo video from the auditions, featuring new gang leaders and host Sonu Sood. Mr Grover too made an appearance in the clip and left his fans surprised.

In the clip, gang leaders Prince Narula, Rhea Chakraborty and Gautam Gulati are seen engaged in an intense bidding war for contestants. At one point, Ms Charoborty and Mr Gulati also propose to walk out of the show. Just then, Mr Grover walks in and quizzes a contestant. "Bheek hi mang raha hai na. Bhai le lo mereko (you're begging to be selected, that please take me)," he said.

Take a look below:

Since being shared, the promo of 'Roadies 19' has taken the internet by storm. Reacting to the clip, one surprised user said, "Ashneer it's really shocking". "@ashneer.grover sir kis line m aa gye aap (where have you landed yourself)?" wrote another.

A third user commented, "Le fans to ashneer grover- bhai kya kar raha hai tu (Bro what are you doing)" "Ashneer kaha se aagya (Where did Ashneer ome from)," added fourth.

Notably, Mr Grover found fame as a "Shark" or judge on the business reality TV show 'Shark Tank India'. However, he did not return for the second season. He was replaced by CarDekho CEO Amit Jain.

Mr Grover made headlines earlier this year too after the Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police filed a first information report (FIR) against Mr Grover, his wife Madhuri Jain Grover, family members, and others for allegedly committing various crimes involving fraud, forgery, cheating and breach of trust. However, Mr Grover alleged that the charges stem from "personal hatred and low thinking".