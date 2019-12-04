Video Of Bengaluru Students Singing Imagine Dragons' 'Believer' Impresses Band

Students at a Bengaluru school sang an Imagine Dragons song.

American pop rock band Imagine Dragons has found fans in unlikely quarters - a school in Bengaluru, Karnataka. A video that has gone viral on social media shows the students choir of St Charles High School singing one of Imagine Dragons' most popular songs, 'Believer'. Their rendition of 'Believer' has impressed the band, which tweeted its appreciation, as well as its lead singer, Dan Reynolds.

The video was posted on Facebook by a teacher at the school last week. It shows a number of students, wearing blue school uniforms, singing the hit 2017 song. The video has collected over 9 lakh views and a ton of compliments. Watch the video below:

The video also made its way to Twitter, where it has collected over 2.5 lakh views and reached lead vocalist Dan Reynolds. The American singer and songwriter praised the video as "beautiful" on the microblogging website.

so beautiful. thank you for sharing this. — Dan Reynolds (@DanReynolds) December 3, 2019

The band, Imagine Dragons, also took to Twitter to compliment the students and their rendition of 'Believer'.

Meanwhile, other social media users were also left impressed by the student choir. "This is amazing!" wrote one person in the comments section on Facebook, while another said "This is truly incredible!"

